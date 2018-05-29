Starbucks to close Tuesday afternoon for racial bias training

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Starbucks Coffee will shut down locations nationwide on Tuesday to conduct racial bias training at stores. This comes after two black men were arrested in April, accused of trespassing at a Philadelphia Starbucks.

A store manager called the police becasue the two men were sitting in the store without placing an order. A video of the incident gained viral attention, causing a controversial discussion on race.

A customer at a San Marco Starbucks, Brandon Williams, said the Philadelphia incident was troubling.

"I've seen other people just sit at places and no one bother them, so I thought it was very troubling to see someone just be sitting there, waiting for someone, and then have all that happen," Williams said.

To prevent discrimination in stores, more than 8,000 locations will be closed for three to four hours Tuesday afternoon for staff training. Starbucks locations in the Jacksonville area will close starting at 2:30 p.m.

Training will be provided to nearly 175,000 employees nationwide and added to the onboarding process for new hires.

Employees will gather in small groups to discuss their personal experiences and watch a short film about racial bias.

Starbucks has also implemented a new policy allowing anyone, whether or not they have made a purchase, to spend time in a store or use the restroom.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.