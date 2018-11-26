State lawmakers push to tighten texting-while-driving laws

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A deadly Sunday crash that killed a cyclist and injured six others in South Florida is the latest reminder about the dangers of distracted driving.

While investigators work to piece together what happened, state lawmakers continue their push to strengthen Florida's traffic laws in the hopes of making people safer on the road.

But it's not just lawmakers calling for change. Families who have lost loved ones are joining the chorus, saying the laws don't do enough to crack down on texting while driving.

Those families include fathers like Demetrius Branca, whose 19-year-old son Anthony was killed in 2014 by a distracted driver as he rode his motorcycle to class at Tallahassee Community College.

"We don't allow our cops to pull people over for doing something that is extremely dangerous," said Branca. "We allow people to just keep driving."

A year before Branca's son died, lawmakers passed a measure that made texting while driving illegal. But the law states drivers must be pulled over for another traffic offense before they can be ticketed.

Legislation to add more teeth to existing laws has been filed every year since 2015, but concerns about racial profiling and potential privacy issues have put the brakes on any substantial change.

Under the latest proposal, drivers could still use cell phones for navigation. To talk on their phones, however, they would be required to use a hands-free device.

Last year, state Sen. Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville, now the Senate Minority Leader, suggested that moving to hands-free devices would erase concerns about racial profiling.

"If we had hands-free, then there's no question and there's no issue," Gibson said at the time.

But Branca contends this year's proposal still leaves much to be desired.

"There are loopholes in there that allow people to escape by saying they were looking at their maps or something else, and to me that is inexcusable," he said.

Keeping with current law, the legislation allows for cell phone records to be accessed in cases dealing with deal or physical injury. That could curb some of the privacy concerns voiced in years past.

Though this year's version of the bill has not been assigned to any committees yet, lawmakers will return to Tallahasse in December for the first rounds of committee hearings.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.