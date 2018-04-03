'Stranger Things' comes to life at Halloween Horror Nights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hold onto your bats: Universal Studios is bringing the magic of the Netflix hit show "Stranger Things" to life with a brand new attraction at Halloween Horror Nights.

In a blog post Tuesday, Universal announced that the supernatural storyline will be featured in a "harrowing maze" that will take fans through the "Stranger Things" universe.

"You'll faithfully follow the storyline, starting off on Mirkwood and then quickly moving to inside Hawkins National Laboratory where things have gone terribly, terribly wrong," the blog post stated.

According to Universal, park-goers will be pursued through the maze by the menacing Demogorgon and they'll even be taken on a trip to the spooky alternate universe known as the Upside Down.

To learn how to get your tickets, visit HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

