WARE COUNTY, Ga. - The Ware County Sheriff's Office is investigating the arrest of two Ware County Middle School students.

The students are charged with possession of a firearm on school property, according to the Ware County School System. They could face additional charges.

The school system says it is working diligently with the sheriff's office in the investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.