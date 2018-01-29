Man burglarizes St. Joseph's Catholic Church

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Old St. Augustine Road was ransacked and burglarized at 5 a.m. Tuesday according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The burglar, who has been identified by police, broke a window, ransacked the church and targeted money and a safe, according to JSO.

On Thursday, three businesses in the Sandalwood area were broken into. Security camera footage captured images of a suspect who looks similar to the church burglar. JSO would not confirm that the two suspects are the same person.

"Every incident is investigated separately until evidence dictates otherwise," JSO said in a statement to News4Jax. "At this time, we can’t say they are definitely related."

