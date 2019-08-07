Suwannee County public safety director killed in motorcycle crash

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Suwannee County Public Safety Director James Sommers, 40, was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Lake City, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at the intersection of SW Pinemount Road and U.S. Highway 90.

Troopers said Sommers was heading east on U.S. 90 when a driver in a Ford Expedition attempted to turn left in front of Sommers' motorcycle.

Sommers crashed into the right side of the Expedition.

Sommers had served as the county's public safety director since 2001.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.