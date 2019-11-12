SWAT standoff ends peacefully in Woodstock neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An apparent SWAT standoff in Jacksonville's Woodstock neighborhood ended peacefully Tuesday morning.

Police could be heard on a loudspeaker early Tuesday talking to someone inside a home on Saranac Street off Commonwealth Avenue.

An officer could be heard asking someone to come out with their hands up.

Shortly after 7 a.m. a man came out of the home and was taken into custody. As he left the home, the officer could be heard over the loudspeaker saying, "you're doing the right thing."

It's unclear if the man is facing charges, but he was taken from the scene in handcuffs.

The standoff forced some nearby homes to be evacuated overnight and closed part of Commonwealth Avenue during rush hour.

