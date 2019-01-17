SWAT team called to Arlington neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office SWAT team was in an Arlington neighborhood Thursday morning, not far from a Merrill Road strip mall where a man was shot and killed this week.

Police have not said why the SWAT team was called to the area of Shady Oak Drive and Green Pine Lane off Rogero Road.

Neighbors told News4Jax that the area had been blocked off since about 8 a.m. or 9 a.m.

Officers could be seen lining both sides of the street with SWAT and K-9 teams.

SWAT members could be heard talking over a loud speaker.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 24-year-old man was shot to death outside a laundromat on Merrill Road at Red Oak Drive.

And last weekend, a man tried to rob a MetroPCS not far from the neighborhood. The accused robber was shot by a store employee.

News4Jax is working to learn more about why the SWAT team is in the neighborhood and will update when police provide more information.

