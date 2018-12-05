Swisher International tax manager accused of embezzling $100K

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A tax manager for Swisher International is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from the Jacksonville-based tobacco company's coffers.

Gretchen Camp, 36, was arrested Monday on a felony charge of grand theft of more than $100,000, Duval County jail logs show.

Camp, who's LinkedIn profile shows she's been working for Swisher since 2009, was released from the jail after posting $250,000 bond Tuesday evening. She has been ordered not to leave the state.

Camp is expected to be back in court on Dec. 26.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.