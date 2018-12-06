Talkers

Video: Dad forces daughter to walk 5 miles to school after suspended from bus for bullying

The video of dad's punishment goes viral

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Viral video by David Cox

SWANTON, OH - A dad in Ohio made his daughter walk 5 miles to school in near-freezing temperatures after she was kicked off the bus for bullying. 

Matt Cox decided to film his daughter walking to school and explain why this is a lesson learned. 

"Let me make this extremely clear: Bullying is unacceptable," Cox said. 

Some people are praising the father's punishment, others are saying it's too extreme. 

"I know a lot of you parents are not going to agree with this and that's all right. I am doing what I think is right to teach my daughter a lesson to stop her from bullying," Cox said in the viral video. 

The video was captioned: "UPDATE: lesson learned! Still has all her extremities intact is happy and healthy and seems to have a new outlook on bullying as well as a new appreciation for some of the simple things in life she used to take for granted #HOLDOURKIDSACOUNTABLE #STOPBULLYING" 

As of Thursday the video was shared over 330,000 times. 

 

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.