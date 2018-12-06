Video: Dad forces daughter to walk 5 miles to school after suspended from bus for bullying

SWANTON, OH - A dad in Ohio made his daughter walk 5 miles to school in near-freezing temperatures after she was kicked off the bus for bullying.

Matt Cox decided to film his daughter walking to school and explain why this is a lesson learned.

"Let me make this extremely clear: Bullying is unacceptable," Cox said.

Some people are praising the father's punishment, others are saying it's too extreme.

"I know a lot of you parents are not going to agree with this and that's all right. I am doing what I think is right to teach my daughter a lesson to stop her from bullying," Cox said in the viral video.

The video was captioned: "UPDATE: lesson learned! Still has all her extremities intact is happy and healthy and seems to have a new outlook on bullying as well as a new appreciation for some of the simple things in life she used to take for granted #HOLDOURKIDSACOUNTABLE #STOPBULLYING"

As of Thursday the video was shared over 330,000 times.

