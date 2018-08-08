Teacher arrested on sex charge had worked at 2nd Christian school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The teacher accused of sexual assault of a student at a Christian school run by Cedar Creek Baptist Church had previously worked at a second Westside Baptist church, News4Jax learned Wednesday.

Robert Browning, 59, was arrested Saturday on charges of sexual battery, molestation and transmitting pornographic images to a girl under the age of 16. He was also fired by Cedar Creek's senior pastor as soon as he learned of the accusation.

After the story of Browning's arrest aired Tuesday, News4Jax received an anonymous tip that Browning had previously worked as a youth pastor at Old Plank Baptist Church and School. The tipster, a mother of a child who attended youth services with Browning, was concerned that there could be other child victims who haven’t come forward.

Plank Baptist's worship pastor, who is also the school's principal, reluctantly confirmed Browning had worked there, but had no other comment.

The mother who called described Browning as being overly friendly with all of the kids when he worked there six years ago. She is worried there could be more victims than the one teenager he was accused of having sex with at Cedar Creek's school.

She's even concerned he could have had inappropriate contact with her daughter.

“We’re going to have that conversation," the woman said. "It was really late last night and I even woke her up and tried to tell her about that. She was very groggy. But we’re going to have that conversation later today. I don’t look forward to it, but I've got to know. It’s my responsibility as a parent.”

This mother isn’t the only one coming forward with information about Browning’s previous employment at Plank Baptist. Other parents have also reached out to News4Jax with similar concerns.

