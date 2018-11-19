Teen accused of killing grandmother last Thanksgiving set for trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 16-year-old accused of killing his grandmother one year ago appeared in court Monday. He is set to go on trial for murder early next year.

Logan Mott's parents were both in court for the brief pretrial hearing but did not speak.

Mott is accused of killing 53-year-old Kristina French and burying her in the backyard of her son's home in Neptune Beach. The same day her body was discovered, Mott was stopped driving her car at the Canadian border with New York state.

Investigators said Mott confessed to killing French. According to police reports, Mott told a friend that he "shot a woman execution style, leaving blood everywhere."

A long-time friend of Mott said that in the days leading up to the death, Mott mentioned breaking up with a girlfriend who had accused of him of rape.

He will be back in court in mid-December.

