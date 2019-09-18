Neptune Beach teen pleads guilty to killing grandmother

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A teenager accused of killing his grandmother nearly two years ago pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of second-degree murder, one month before he was to go on trial.

Mott was 16 when he was accused of killing 53-year-old Kristina French just before Thanksgiving 2017 and burying her in the backyard of the home of her son's family in Neptune Beach. The same day her body was discovered, Mott was stopped driving her car at the Canadian border with New York state.

CASE TIMELINE 11/22/17: Mott & French reported missing

Mott & French reported missing 11/22/17: Search warrant obtained for Mott's home

Search warrant obtained for Mott's home 11/24/17: French's body found buried in shallow grave

French's body found buried in shallow grave 11/24/17: Mott detained at Canadian border

Mott detained at Canadian border 11/28/17: Murder warrant obtained for Mott's arrest

Murder warrant obtained for Mott's arrest 12/05/17: Mott extradited to Jacksonville

Mott extradited to Jacksonville 9/18/19: Mott plead guilty

Investigators issued a murder warrant for him four days later and Mott was extradited to Jacksonville on Dec. 5, 2017. He was charged with second-degree murder and has been in jail awaiting trial ever since.

Investigators said Mott confessed to killing French. According to police reports, Mott told a friend that he "shot a woman execution-style, leaving blood everywhere."

"About my grandmother just pretend she was never born okay, don't ask questions you don't want the answers to," he told another friend about French's disappearance, according to a police report.

One long-time friend of Mott said that in the days leading up to the death, Mott was suicidal and mentioned breaking up with a girlfriend who had accused of him of rape.

Mott could spend life in prison, but the sentencing was not expected to happen Wednesday.

