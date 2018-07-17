Police: Jacksonville teen assaulted after leaving group home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A teenage resident of a Jacksonville group home was sexually assaulted in February, authorities said.

The case was highlighted in a viral Facebook video in which the 15-year-old boy describes the attack, his experience in the foster care system and living at Panama Park Youth Services group home, The Florida Times-Union reports.

News4Jax obtained an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office showing Robert Stephens III was charged in a Feb. 24 kidnapping and sexual assault of a teenage boy.

According to the report, the teen told detectives he was walking near the railroad tracks at 63rd and Main streets about 5 a.m. when an unknown man, later identified as Stephens, took him to nearby Tallulah Park, saying he would shoot him if he resisted, and that's where the teen was sexually assaulted.

The report does not say the victim was a foster child living at Panama Youth Services. But the report reveals the teen told detectives that before the main approached him, he was walking from 402 East 63rd Street, which is the address listed for Panama Youth Services.

Willie Green, the executive director of Panama Park Youth Services Home, confirmed Tuesday to News4Jax that the teen assaulted was a resident of the group home. Green said the teen's claims in the Facebook video caught him off-guard and said he couldn't talk about specifics of the case.

According to the Times-Union, the teen said he was out of the group home the night of Feb. 24 "because he got home late from work and wasn’t allowed inside until the staff shift change at midnight."

A spokesman for the Department of Children and Families told News4Jax Tuesday the agency is aware of the allegations made by the teen on Facebook, and an investigation has been completed.

The spokesman said the report was not releasable because of confidentiality, but assured that DCF would not tolerate any group home locking children out.

Stephens, 39, was arrested in March on charges of sexual battery and kidnapping. He's being held in the Duval County jail without bond, online jail records show.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office booking photo of Robert Stephens III

