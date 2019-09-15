Teenager seriously hurt in ATV crash in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - An ATV was stopped in the outside southbound lane on US-301 when a 2018 Nissan Altima it. The teenage driver of the ATV was thrown into the roadway. The ATV was run into the northbound lane. An oncoming Chevy pickup truck did not see the teenager until the last minute.

The driver of the Chevy tried avoiding the teenager, but ended up running them over.

A 2014 Honda Accord hit the ATV in the northbound lanes. The driver is expected to be okay.

The teenager was taken to UF Health Gainesville to receive treatment for serious injuries. Their name has not been released.

