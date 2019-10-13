10-year-anniversary of Somer Thompson death approaches

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Somer Thompson's mother, Diena Thompson, is hosting a vigil to mark what she calls the 10-year "angelversary."

It will be held Oct. 20 at Somers Garden at 1152 Gano Ave. in Orange Park.

That location is now a garden, it's also the site where Somer was killed. The home on that property was burned down and transformed into a community garden in Somer's memory.

The candlelight vigil will be at 6:45 p.m. Guests are asked to wear purple, which was Somer's favorite color and bring their own candles.

If you are not familiar with the case, Thompson was a 7-year-old girl who was kidnapped, raped and suffocated by her neighbor in 2009 after he lured her into his home on her walk home from school.

Somer would be 17 if she were still alive today.

Her killer, Jarred Harrell, pleaded guilty to all charges and was given six life sentences.



