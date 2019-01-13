Terminal B in Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport closes

HOUSTON, TX - Terminal B at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport is closed due to a shortage of TSA workers, who are not being paid due to the partial government shutdown.

Passengers will be routed to terminal C or E until further notice and passengers should arrive at the airport two hours before their flight.

The @TSA security checkpoint at Terminal B has been closed, and passengers will be routed to either Terminal C or E. if you have a flight, please allow extra time, and check https://t.co/a5cyZuGvqF for wait times. #fly2houston — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) January 13, 2019

President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats have not made any progress in ending the shutdown not in it's 22nd day. The president wants $5 billion in funding for his promised border wall.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.