Terminal B in Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport closes

Closure due to shortage of TSA workers

By Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor

HOUSTON, TX - Terminal B at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport is closed due to a shortage of TSA workers, who are not being paid due to the partial government shutdown.

Passengers will be routed to terminal C or E until further notice and passengers should arrive at the airport two hours before their flight.

 

 

President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats have not made any progress in ending the shutdown not in it's 22nd day. The president wants $5 billion in funding for his promised border wall.

