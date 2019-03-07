Tesla keeps pets cool in locked car with ‘Dog Mode'

Tesla has dog owners and their pet's safety in mind with a recent feature called “Dog Mode.”

Tesla tweeted that the feature lets drivers, “set a cabin temperature to keep your dog comfortable while letting passersby know they don't need to worry."

This new mode is an attempt to keep animals from suffering heat stroke when left alone in cars.

CEO Elon Musk added a tweet response saying, “This is in addition to existing Cabin Overheat Protection, which come on automatically at high temps to ensure any babies or pets in the car are safe.”

For concerned citizens passing by a dog in a Tesla, there’s a message displayed on a screen saying, “My owner will be back soon. Don’t worry!” It also says that the A/C is on and displays what the temperature in the car is set to.

“Dog Mode” also has the ability to keep animals warm when the temperatures outside drop.

Do you think Tesla is onto something with “Dog Mode”?

