MONTGOMERY, TX - A Texas man is creating buzz on social media after he posted a unique cloud formation, claiming to see an angel.

The photo was taken on Texas State Highway 105 in Montgomery, Texas.

"I just felt like God was saying, 'I'm always with you,'" Ferraro told KTRK-TV.

What do you see?

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.