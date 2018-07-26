The 'I-4 Eyesore' lights up after 17 years of construction

ORLANDO - This is the moment we've all been waiting for.

The Majesty Building in Orlando, also known as the 'I-4 Eyesore' due to its seemingly endless construction, was spotted Tuesday with lights on.

This is a shock to many, as the building has been under construction since February 2001, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Valarie Bush captured a photo of the illuminated building as she was driving by. She posted it to Facebook saying, "And then there was light!!!”

We all thought the 18-story building would never be finished, but maybe there is hope. Maybe there is a light at the end of the tunnel!

The Orlando Sentinel reported the $40 million building in Altamonte Springs is owned by Christian television station WACX.

