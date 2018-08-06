This car decal could help save your child's life

UF Health TraumaOne has temperature decals to help serve as a reminder to parents. (Photo: UF Health Jacksonville via Twitter)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As children across the Jacksonville area head back to school, UF Health Jacksonville is offering a free decal that could help save your child's life.

According to health officials, children are at a higher risk of being left in a car when there is a change in routine, such as the beginning of a new school year.

That's why UF Health TraumaOne has temperature decals to help serve as a reminder to parents. UF Health encourages parents to stick the decal on their car windshield, along with a photo of their child.

The decal, which should be placed on the inside of the vehicle, reads "Please Don't Forget Me!" and gives the interior temperature of the car next to a warning meter.

UF Health TraumaOne has the decals available free of charge. Just send an email to trauma1@jax.ufl.edu to get one.

Additionally, health officials said, another way to make sure you don't forget your child in the car is to leave your cellphone in the backseat. That way, parents won't be able to text and drive, either.

#TraumaOne has these Life-Meter decals available for free. Just send an email asking for one to trauma1@jax.ufl.edu and they will get it to you! pic.twitter.com/sLiwK97KZg — UF Health Jacksonville (@UFHealthJax) August 6, 2018

