Thousands in Florida take part in "March for Our Lives"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds gathered at Hemming Park in downtown Jacksonville Saturday for the "March for Our Lives." It's just one of 800 protests aimed at tightening gun control laws in an effort to prevent mass shootings.

The "March for Our Lives" rally stemmed from the tragic shooting spree at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead and several others wounded in Parkland, Florida.

Thousands of people filled the park near the Parkland high school Saturday in South Florida.

Students wore maroon T-shirts - the school's color - and chanted slogans such as "Enough is enough."

They held signs that read, "why do your guns matter more than our lives?" and "our ballots will stop bullets."

Organizers said 20,000 people attended that rally. Others from the area traveled to Washington,D.C., where the main "March for Our Lives" event is being held.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft let over 100 people, including families of victims of the Parkland shooting, use the team's charter plane for the trip.

