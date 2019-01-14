Sheriff: 3 children trapped in freezer in Suwannee County die

LIVE OAK, Fla. - Three young children died Monday after becoming trapped in a chest freezer, the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Deputies said they were called to a home on 173rd Place to find family members performing CPR on the children. Deputies, along with Suwannee County Fire Rescue transported the three children to an area hospital, but they could not be saved

"Unfortunately, all efforts to resuscitate the children were unsuccessful and all three children died," the Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

Police said three children, ages 1, 4, and 6 years old, were playing outside in the yard when, for unknown reasons, they climbed inside of a chest freezer that had recently been brought to the home. The freezer was not yet plugged in or brought inside.

Deputies said a woman who was watching the children went inside the residence to use the bathroom. When the woman returned to the yard, she could not locate the children and woke up a second woman who was sleeping before her night shift and they began to search the property and an adjacent vacant home for the children.

Deputies were told that when they opened the chest freezer they discovered all three children inside. They were not breathing. The two began CPR and called 911.

"Upon further inspection of the freezer, an after-market hasp had been installed on the lid in order to secure a padlock on it. It is believed at this time that when the children entered the freezer and the lid closed, the hasp fell shut, trapping the children inside," the Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.

There was no padlock on the freezer.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified of the children's deaths.

The investigation is still ongoing, but at this time, foul play is not suspected.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.