Tiger cubs debuting at Jacksonville Zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pair of Sumatran tiger cubs named Rocky and Jaggar will make their public debut Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Since being born in November, the pair have spent the last 11 weeks nursing with their mother Dorcas. Zoo officials said that they have grown from 4.5 pounds at birth to over 20 pounds each now.

The pair will be added to the Land of the Tigers exhibit. Below is video of the cubs nursing with their mother.

The cubs are scheduled to make their debut at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, with limited viewing hours based on how well they are adapting to their new, playful environment. At less than 3 months-old, they do still get tired out easily and will need to spend quality time with mom, nursing and resting.

The zoo is offering a Valentine’s Day coupon on its website. Admission is buy one, get one free, Feb. 10-14.

