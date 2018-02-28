Tip leads Jacksonville police to child porn arrests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people arrested on child porn charges have been investigated for more than a year. A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted police about Lanard Daise, 39 and Deborah Wood, 65. Both are accused of possessing several photos of child pornography.

Officers seized a cellphone from Daise as evidence during his arrest last week. The man is charged with 11 counts of child porn and four counts of inducing children into sexual performances.

Court records show Daise has a long history of arrests including child abuse, domestic violence injunctions and drug possession.

Three years ago, Daise worked at a Jacksonville restaurant not affiliated with the crimes. An employee there said, "You never know a person." Daise has also been featured on a “Wheel of Justice” segment on News4Jax as one of the areas most wanted suspects.

Deborah Wood, 65, was arrested along with Daise on 10 counts of child pornography. She has no previous criminal history.

Wood and Daise are now locked up on bonds of more than a $1 million each.

Both be back in court in three weeks.

