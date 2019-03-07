TRAFFIC ALERT: North Main Street closed by suspicious package

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office closed nearly a mile of North Main Street east of Jacksonville International Airport late Thursday afternoon due to an investigation of a suspicious package at an auto shop.

North Main is closed from Eubanks Street to Drewry Lane, between Airport Center and Max Leggett Parkway until further notice, according to a JSO alert.

Sky4 aerials show the bomb squad robot examining a van in a parking lot of Gerber Collision Center.

We have a crew at the scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

