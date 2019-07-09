Trial date set for woman accused in crash that killed JSO bailiff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A St Johns County judge Tuesday set Oct. 14 as the trial date for Kim Johnston, the woman accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office bailiff.

Johnston, 46, was charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI with serious bodily injury in the crash that occurred on I-95 in December.

Cathy Adams died in the crash and her husband, JSO Officer William "Jack" Adams, was injured. The couple and their two teenage children were driving home from a state championship football game in Orlando when their SUV was hit on I-95 north in St. Johns County.

The couple's children suffered minor injuries, but Cathy Adams' injuries were so severe that she died that night after coming off life support.

Jack Adams' injuries were also serious, and the motorcycle officer spent nearly a week in a hospital before being transferred to a rehabilitation facility.

As of Tuesday, Johnston was still held on $125,000 bond.

