Trimmer seriously injured in fall from tree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A tree trimmer who fell at least 30 feet from a pine tree Thursday morning while doing work on property in Northwest Jacksonville was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The homeowner told News4Jax that the man was in "pretty bad condition" when he was taken by Jacksonville Fire-Rescue personnel. Another worker from the tree service company continued working at the site.

News4Jax is learning more about the accident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

