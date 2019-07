JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Weather Authority is tracking the tropics this week. A tropical wave is becoming better organized, but, the National Hurricane Center gives it a 20% chance of development by Thursday.

Our rain chances will increase Thursday as the wave is nearby.

Chief meteorologist John Gaughan expects the storm will be named Chantal once it steers away from the east coast of the United States.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.