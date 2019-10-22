Trump OKs disaster declaration for Florida for Dorian damage

Two men observe a squall caused by Hurricane Dorian looming in the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 3, 2019.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for 12 Florida counties in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

This declaration makes federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the hurricane in Duval, Flagler, Martin, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties in Northeast Florida and St. Lucie, Brevard, Indian River, Osceola and Palm Beach counties in Central and South Florida.

After devastating the Bahamas, Dorian approached the Florida peninsula as a Category 4 hurricane. It passed to the north about 85 miles off the coast of Northeast Florida.

Dorian caused at least 150,000 power outages in Florida, mostly due to downed trees. There was significant coastal flooding in St. Johns and Flagler counties, including seawater washing over parts of Old A1A in Sumerhaven, near Marineland.

As of Oct. 4, 5,764 claims from Hurricane Dorian had been filed in Florida, with estimated insured losses at $19 million, according to the state Office of Insurance Regulation.

A White House statement said the funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for storm damage that occurred between Aug. 28 and Sept. 9. It said similar funding also is available statewide for hazard mitigation measures.

