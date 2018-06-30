Two arrested, one sought in murder of Waycross woman

WAYCROSS, Ga. - The Waycross Police Department announced on its Facebook page Saturday that it has arrested two people and are searching for another person in the murder of Crystal McBride, 24.

McBride was found shot to death Thursday night in the Garlington Heights Apartment complex.

Police say they are looking for Walter Frazier Cobb, 21. His last known address is on Central Avenue. Police say he is considered armed. If you know anything about where he is, you're asked to call 911.

Authorities did not name the two people they have in custody.

