'Repticon', a two-day reptile show, coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's either a must-attend event or your worst nightmare.

Repticon, a reptile and exotic animal expo, is coming to Jacksonville.

The two-day reptile show and sale will be held at the Morocco Shrine Auditorium on Nov. 16 and 17.

The show features live animals from around the world, pet products and pets you can buy.

You can learn about reptiles and exotic animals at live seminars and demonstrations.

Tickets are good for both days and are $5 for children ages 5-12 and $12 for ages 13 and older.

VIP tickets include VIP Hour - Early Admission at 9 a.m. on Saturday Only!

Hours:

Saturday: 10:00am-5:00pm (VIP Entry at 9:00 am)

Sunday: 10:00am-4:00pm (No VIP Early Entry)

Morocco Shrine 3800 St. Johns Bluff Rd. S. Jacksonville, FL 32224

