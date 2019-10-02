Tyler Perry receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Tyler Perry attends his being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 01, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD - Tyler Perry received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

The movie icon had friends in attendance such as Crystal Fox, Idris Elba and Kerry Washington.

Perry is known for his movies, good deeds and kind heart. Most recently used his personal plane to fly aid to the Bahamas.

"So my hope is that anyone in this town--cause I see lots of people come here with their dreams in their hands and sometimes it doesn't work out or sometimes they give up," Perry said on Tuesday. "And for all those people whose dreams may be on life support, I want you to walk past this star in particular and know that I've been there."

Ok, let me explain this photo. So I got a star today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Thank you chamber! I'm so grateful, but onto this photo. @Only1CrystalFox spoke and moved me. @kerrywashington spoke, and we both were in tears. Then @idriselba came...cont https://t.co/9xUEeykyts pic.twitter.com/AMFXdrOalu — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) October 1, 2019

