UFO? What the bright light you saw in the sky really was

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's... a SpaceX Falcon rocket!

A rocket launched from Florida lit up the sky on Friday Morning, going to the International Space Station. It's hauling nearly 6,000 pounds of cargo, including the first robot with artificial intelligence bound for space.

The shipment - packed into a Dragon capsule that's also recycled - should reach the station Monday.

This marks SpaceX's fastest reflight of a booster. The same first-stage booster launched the planet-hunting Tess satellite in April. The capsule, meanwhile, flew in 2016.

SpaceX won't retrieve the booster for another flight. The company is switching to a new model.

