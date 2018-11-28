Undercover sting nets arrest of man accused of trying to solicit teen for sex

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange Park Police Department investigation into internet sex crimes against children has led to the arrest of a Jacksonville man accused of trying to solicit a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Joshua Sego, 30, was booked into the Clay County Jail late Tuesday morning on a warrant that was carried out in Jacksonville.

According to the warrant, Sego was originally charged with using a computer to solicit a minor to engage in sexual activity, using two-way communications to facilitate a felony and using a computer to transmit harmful materials.

Since his arrest, the charges have been amended to two counts of using a computer to solicit a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of using two-way communications to facilitate a felony.

The case began in early June when investigators said Sego used the KIK messenger app to communicate with an undercover Orange Park police officer who was posing as a 14-year-old girl.

According to the arrest warrant, the officer is also a member of the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The officer was conducting a sting operation that targeted people who were using the internet to solicit sex acts from children.

The warrant states that Sego first identified himself to the undercover officer and even provided a phone number and email address. The warrant also states that Sego had been told multiple times that he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl, but he continued to communicate with someone he thought was a teen.

The undercover officer wrote in the warrant that between June 1 and June 4, Sego transmitted unsolicited nude images of himself to the officer. According to the warrant, Sego asked the officer to send him “sexy pics” in return, but the request was denied.

Investigators said they used information provided by Sego to track him to Jacksonville. The warrant states that although Sego did not travel to undercover locations during the sex sting, he continued to communicate with the person he assumed was a 14-year-old until June 7.

Online jail records show Sego’s bond was set at $75,000.

According to the Clay County Clerk of Courts, no court date for Sego has been set yet.

