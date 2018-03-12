Undocumented immigrant fugitive arrested with credit card skimmer, police say

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - Sheriff's deputies in Bradford County arrested a man they say had a "suspicious electronic device" in his underwear they believed to be a credit card skimmer.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Bradford County Sgt. Terrell Williams became suspicious of a vehicle in the parking lot of a closed gas station located at U.S. Highway 301 and County Road 18 in Hampton.

When Williams asked the driver, Junior Alvarez Gordon, 27, about what he was dong, Gordon said that he was putting air in his tire and would leave shortly, according to police.

Williams ran the vehicle registration and as Gordon began to drive off, the registration came back saying that the owner of the vehicle did not have a valid driver's license and that the registration was expired, according to police.

Williams initiated a traffic stop and detained Gordon. As Gordon was being arrested, it was determined that he had an outstanding warrant out of Hillsborough County.

Gordon was taken to the Bradford County Jail where upon further search of his clothing he was found to be concealing 11 credit cards under his foot in his sock. He also had a suspicious electronic device in his underwear.

Bradford County Detectives believed the device to be some kind of credit card skimming tool so contact was made with the Florida Department of Agriculture as well as the Secret Service in Jacksonville. Due to Gordon advising he was not a U.S. citizen, contact was also made with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The investigation is ongoing at this time. He is being held in Bradford County for driving without a valid license and use of a scan device for fraud with a bond of $77,500.



