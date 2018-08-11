UNF student faces 15 more charges in cyberstalking/video voyeurism case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jesse Martinez, 21, was back before a Duval County judge Saturday. He's facing 15 more charges involving threats to expose explicit photos. His bond was raised to $257,515.

The University of North Florida student, who was previously arrested and accused of threatening to expose explicit photos of a man he met on a dating app, was charged with video voyeurism.

Martinez was previously charged with unlawful use of a two-way communication device and making threats with intent to compel.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Martinez threatened to release nude photos of a man he met on the Grindr dating app. Investigators said Martinez threatened to post the photos if the man didn't meet him for oral sex.

Martinez was arrested after an undercover investigation by the Sheriff's Office. The arrest report said he used two different names, "J" and "Mike," in a chat room.

News4Jax also learned that Martinez was a volunteer photographer for the Spinnaker at UNF but was terminated in December.

Records show Martinez also has an active hold in Alachua County for violating probation. According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, he was arrested in 2017 for threatening students at the University of Florida over sexual favors.

