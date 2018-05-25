USS The Sullivans to deploy from Mayport Saturday

MAYPORT, Fla. - More than 300 sailors will ship out of Naval Station Mayport aboard the USS The Sullivans on Saturday morning.

The sailors will say farewell to their loved ones on the docks before boarding the guided-missile destroyer for their next deployment.

USS The Sullivans will conduct maritime security operations in the Navy's 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

The ballistic missile defense deployment is expected to last for several months.

USS The Sullivans is an Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided-missile destroyer.

It is the second ship of the U.S. Navy to be named for the five Sullivan brothers – George, Francis, Joseph, Madison and Albert Sullivan, ages 20 to 27 – who lost their lives when their ship, the USS Juneau, was sunk by a Japanese submarine in November 1942 in the Naval Battle of Guadalcanal (the first ship named for them was a Fletcher-class destroyer launched in 1943 and decommissioned in 1965).

It was the greatest military loss by any one American family during World War II. In 2000, a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda attempted to attack and destroy The Sullivans, but the attackers' boat sank before the attack could be carried out.

The Sullivan brothers insisted they deploy together and serve together during the war. Their bravery and dedication led the Navy to name the destroyer after the brothers.

Upon her commissioning in 1995, the ship was given the motto that is thought to have been spoken by the brothers when asked to separate during World War II, "We Stick Together."

