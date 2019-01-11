Driver who crashed while blindfolded was participating in ‘Bird Box Challenge', police say

LAYTON, Utah - Police in Utah say a teen participating in the latest viral challenge caused a crash.

Layton police tweeted photos on Friday explaining the accident.

"Bird Box Challenge while driving... predictable result," the department stated. "This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway."

Bird Box Challenge while driving...predictable result. This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway. Luckily no injuries. pic.twitter.com/4DvYzrmDA2 — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) January 11, 2019

No injuries were initially reported, Fox 13 reports.

The movie Bird Box has become a social media sensation since its, with viewers sharing hilarious memes about being blindfolded to avoid certain situations.

The film, however, has since inspired the #BirdBoxChallenge, which features people trying to do daily -- and sometimes harmful -- tasks while their eyes are covered.

These actions inspired Netflix to release a statement, urging people not to put themselves in danger with the viral challenge.

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

