Driver who crashed while blindfolded was participating in ‘Bird Box Challenge', police say

Utah police posted photos of the accident

LAYTON, Utah - Police in Utah say a teen participating in the latest viral challenge caused a crash. 

Layton police tweeted photos on Friday explaining the accident. 

"Bird Box Challenge while driving... predictable result," the department stated. "This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway."

No injuries were initially reported, Fox 13 reports.  

The movie Bird Box has become a social media sensation since its, with viewers sharing hilarious memes about being blindfolded to avoid certain situations.

The film, however, has since inspired the #BirdBoxChallenge, which features people trying to do daily -- and sometimes harmful -- tasks while their eyes are covered.

These actions inspired Netflix to release a statement, urging people not to put themselves in danger with the viral challenge.  

