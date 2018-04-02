VIDEO: Alligator surprises drivers on I-295 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It wasn't your typical sight that had Jacksonville drivers doing a double-take Easter Sunday as they traveled northbound along Interstate 295.

An alligator somehow found its way out of the swamp and onto the shoulder of I-295 near the exit to J. Turner Butler Boulevard.

Video uploaded to Facebook by Adair Long showed the alligator lying on the pavement and staring down oncoming traffic.

It wasn't the first time a gator turned up in an unusual place this week. Earlier, a different gator decided to leave its domain and take a dip in a Sarasota family's pool.

