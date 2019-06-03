VIDEO: Fights break out at Jacksonville Landing nightclub

JACKSONVILLE - A viral video being shared on social media shows fights breaking out at a nightclub at the Jacksonville Landing on Saturday night.

The event was being promoted as the final Saturday night party before the Landing turns off its lights for good.

Most businesses in the Jacksonville Landing have already shut their doors, but Mavericks LIVE was still open for business.

The club hosted a final Saturday night party, which promoters said hit capacity before midnight.

The video shows continuous fights breaking out, something attorney John Phillips said is concerning.

“These videos usually are pretty quick because security comes in and stops them,” he said. “This one just kind of broke out and broke out again and kept breaking out.”

The promoter of the event declined comment.

The city of Jacksonville is investigating.

“Bar and restaurant owners are required to operate safely and in compliance of laws and regulations no matter where they are located,” the city said in a statement. “We will speak with the operator Monday morning, but anticipate this is the final event at that location.”

Phillips explained who could be held liable.

"So you’ve got three levels," he said. "The promoter, the people who run Mavericks and I would suspect the city of Jacksonville as the current owner of the Landing."

We have reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to see if it has any response.

