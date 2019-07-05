VIDEO: Sea turtles hatch on Fernandina Beach during 4th of July celebrations

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - More than 100 sea turtles hatched on Thursday in Amelia Island.

Becky Finsness shared the video above with News4Jax and said it happened at the Scott Road Beach Access in Amelia Island.

The hatchlings made it to the water around 8:45 while people were lighting off fireworks on the beach.

The turtles hatched right before the main firework shows from the Ritz Carlton and Omni resort.

Finsness told News4Jax it was an experience of a lifetime.

"I’ve lived in the area 30 years and this was the first time I got to witness such an amazing event! After seeing this, I was like, what fireworks?”

