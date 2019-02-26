'Vintage Flea Market' coming to Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - It's a blast from the past!

Jacksonville Beach is having a vintage flea market event for those to come and shop for items you may not be able to find in the stores.

At least 40 vendors will be set up, selling vintage items from furniture to art to jewelry and clothing.

The FREE event will be held on March 30th from 9 AM – 3 PM.

Be sure to bring cash. Click here for more information.

Location: 433 Pablo Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL

