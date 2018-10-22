Jags fan throws sucker punch at Texans fan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A heated video has gone viral, showing a Jacksonville Jaguars fan sucker punch a Houston Texans fan during Sunday's game at TIAA Bank Field. The video has prompted questions about fan behavior.

The incident was captured on cellphone. There is no word on what led up to the altercation.

A man seen in the video, knocks another fan to the ground. A woman then tries to attack the man. Police quickly broke up the fight. No word if any arrests were made.

Owners from both teens have not released a statement.

Earlier this year, two fans were banned indefinitely from attending games at TIAA Bank Field

and buying NFL tickets after throwing objects at a Seahawks player.



