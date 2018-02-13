VIDEO: Squirrel goes nuts over real life Disney princess

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some Disney princesses befriend animals in their movies, but this real life princess is becoming an internet sensation after a live encounter with a squirrel.

One guest at Walt Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando saw the squirrel jump on a cast member dressed as Princess Merida of DunBroch, the main character from the 2012 Disney Pixar film Brave.

"Merida had a visitor today at Magic Kingdom LOL," Minister-Lorenzo Harrison wrote on Facebook.

If it happened to us, we might have screamed or ran away! But the actress just stood there, not once breaking character.

One person commented, "I am impressed that she didn’t react because she had to have noticed it. Would love to see the rest of the video. Lol"

Another said, "I can’t get a good look but that’s prob Snickers. He’s well known to the Cast."

