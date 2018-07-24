Precincts open in Georgia's runoff

KINGSLAND, Ga. - With more than 100,000 votes cast in weeks of early voting, Tuesday is the final opportunity for Georgia citizens to weigh in on a dozen party contests not settled in the state's May 24 primary.

All precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voters to decide who will advance to the November general election in a number of races.

Republicans will have runoff contests for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and several state House races -- although none of the House in Southeast Georgia. Democrats around Georgia can vote in runoffs for state school superintendent, U. S. House districts 6 and 7 and state House Districts 111 and 144.

Glynn and Ware county voters also have local races on the runoff ballot.

Voters who have cast a Democratic or Republican primary ballot can only vote in that same party’s primary runoffs. If voters did not vote in the primary or cast a nonpartisan ballot, they can vote in either political party’s runoffs.

Voters can find their polling locations and view a sample ballot on the secretary of state’s My Voter Page or the GA SOS app.

News4Jax will have results of the runoff primary online and on the air Tuesday night.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.