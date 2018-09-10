Jacksonville mailroom worker accused of embezzling $5.4 million

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man who worked in the mailroom of VyStar Credit Union for more than two decades is accused of embezzling $5.4 million in checks intended to pay for postage, according to a federal indictment.

Duane Sikes, 64, was arrested in Bradford County Friday and charged with 10 counts of mail fraud and five counts of embezzlement. He is due to be arraigned at the U.S. District Courthouse in Jacksonville on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the indictment, between from 2007-2017, some of the checks Sikes stole outright and he took others that were made out to the U.S. Postmaster to the main post office downtown, and bought rolls of stamps -- $3.6 million worth of stamps -- and sold them to a company in New York. That company turned around and sold the stamps for 80 percent of their face value.

Sikes worked at the corporate headquarters of VyStar in Jacksonville from 1994 to 2017.

