Walmart to spend $200M to renovate stores in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Walmart plans to spend $200 million on renovations in Florida stores this year as part of a plan to rollout several in-store and online innovations nationwide.

Thirty-seven Florida Walmart stores will be getting a makeover, including three in Jacksonville, 12 in Central Florida, one in the Panhandle, one in Southwest Florida, 12 in Tampa Bay, four in Miami-Fort Lauderdale and four in West Palm Beach.

The stores that will see renovations in Jacksonville are:

Jacksonville Walmart Supercenter, 8808 Beach Blvd.

Jacksonville Walmart Supercenter, 10991 San Jose Blvd., Suite 1

Jacksonville Walmart Supercenter, 9890 Hutchinson Park Dr.

There will also be two brand-new stores in Jacksonville, one in Central Florida and three in Miami-Fort Lauderdale.

Walmart recently reported strong comp sales growth of 2.1 percent for the fiscal year ending Jan. 31. They saidthis shows customers are responding well to the company’s business strategy.

“Making every day easier for busy families is at the forefront of everything we’re doing as a company,” said Elise Vasquez-Warner, a vice president and regional general manager for Walmart in Florida. “Customers have told us they want the convenience of shopping how, when and where they want. And, here in Florida, we’ll achieve that by building off the momentum we had last year, accelerating the rollout of customer-centered innovations, creating more than 1,000 jobs this year alone, and maintaining a sharp focus on improving our store experience.”

Walmart plans to expand several innovative services that deliver greater convenience and faster services, including:

(1) Online Grocery Pickup

Florida customers can order Walmart groceries online and pick them up without ever having to unbuckle their seatbelts. The service is free and prices through Walmart Online Grocery are the same as in-store.

Walmart currently offers Grocery Pickup at more than 100 Florida locations and plans to roll-out approximately 80 new Grocery Pickup locations at area stores in the coming year.

Walmart Online Grocery Pickup

(2) Mobile Express Scan & Go

Walmart offers Mobile Express Scan & Go in select markets which allows customers to scan items with their mobile devices while shopping in store, pay instantly and skip the checkout line. Customers can download the Walmart Scan & Go app from iTunes or the Google Play store.

Mobile Express Scan & Go is currently offered at all 49 Florida Sam’s Clubs and was recently launched at more than 10 Florida Walmart stores.

(3) Walmart Pickup Towers

Much like a high-tech vending machine, the Walmart Pickup Tower allows customers to pick up their online orders in less than a minute by scanning a bar code sent to their smartphone. To use the tower, customers simply choose from millions of items available on Walmart.com and select the Pickup option at checkout.

Pickup Tower service is currently available at more than 15 Florida Walmart stores.

Walmart hopes all of these changes will help customers save time and money by creating a seamless shopping experience.