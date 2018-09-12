Want to be a Florida Supreme Court justice?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With three Florida Supreme Court justices retiring in January, an invitation to apply to the job was issued Wednesday by the Florida Bar Association.

The Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission set an Oct. 8 deadline for applications to fill three positions that will open in January because of the mandatory retirements of justices Barbara Pariente, R. Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince.

Gov. Rick Scott announced Tuesday that he was starting the process to select new justices. One of the selections will have to be a resident of the area covered by the 3rd District Court of Appeal, which includes Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. The other two selections are for what are considered “at large” seats on the Supreme Court.

Applications may be obtained online. Applicants must submit the original application and all attachments, an electronic copy of the original application and attachments in PDF format and an electronic redacted copy of the original application, which excludes all material that is exempt or confidential under applicable public records laws.

Applicants who are selected by the commission for personal interviews will be informed of their interview times by email.

The commission will have 60 days to submit the names of three to six nominees for each seat. The selection process will be closely watched as Pariente, Lewis and Quince -- along with Justice Jorge Labarga, the only one of the four to remain -- are widely considered a left-leaning majority on the seven-member court. That has led to the possibility that their replacements could spur a rightward shift of the court.

A legal debate has been ongoing about whether Scott or his successor should have the authority to appoint the replacements. A new governor will take office in January.

