Wanted Jacksonville murder suspect captured in Indiana, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville 18-year-old wanted on a second-degree murder warrant in the killing of 18-year-old Deshawn Minor last year was captured Thursday in Indiana, authorities said.

Oneil Exantus was taken into custody by members of the US Marshals Task Force and the Terre Haute Police Department. THPD said Exantus allegedly traveled to Terre Haute shortly after Minor was killed.

Minor's body was found in November in a wooded area near Beachwood Park on Marina Drive, which backs up to Florida State College at Jacksonville's South Campus. It appeared his body had been there for some time.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said an anonymous tip called into CrimeStoppers prompted them to alert the U.S. Marshals in Indiana, who set up surveillance on Exantus and took him into custody with members of THPD during a traffic stop.

Exantus was a passenger in the car, and the driver was also arrested, News4Jax has learned.

Exantus triggered an hourslong SWAT situation last week at an Arlington home when officers with the JSO SWAT team tried to find him but were unsuccessful.

At the time, JSO said only that a current homicide investigation led to a murder warrant being issued for Exantus, who police said knew about the warrant and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Neighbors and the homeowner of the house that was at the center of the standoff were upset by damage left to the house, which had several windows smashed in and the front yard ripped up.

